Dominik Mysterio mocks CM Punk for getting injured at Royal Rumble 2024

Dominik Mysterio has been among the top heels on the WWE roster for some time. The Judgment Day member recently mocked CM Punk for tearing his tricep during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Second City Saint sustained the injury after receiving a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. However, it did not stop The Best in the World from making it to the final two before the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes, threw him over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble match for a second consecutive year.

WWE recently posted a video of several stars, including Dominik Mysterio, reacting to the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former NXT North American Champion fired shots at CM Punk for getting injured as soon as the infamous spot appeared on the screen.

"A 47-year-old man tore his tricep. Oh wow!! Gee, I wonder why! Man hasn't wrestled in 35 years. Comes back for the first time, [and] tears his tricep. Oh gee, wiz! I wonder why!" he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio opens up about wrestling CM Punk following the latter's return to WWE

Before CM Punk's much-awaited return to the WWE ring at Royal Rumble 2024, the former World Champion stepped inside the squared circle to lock horns with Dominik Mysterio during the promotion's Holiday Tour.

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast, the younger Mysterio stated being Punk's first opponent was unexpected for him, given the wrestling promotion's stacked roster. The Judgment Day member added he was glad the company chose him to be the 46-year-old's first WWE opponent in ten years.

"Yeah, kind of crazy. I didn't expect it to be me, just because we have so much great talent right now, especially the roster we have today, Raw and SmackDown. But the fact that they trusted me to go in there with him on his first match back, like you said, after what, 10 years, I'm glad I was able to give him his first punch," he said. [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

You can watch the whole podcast below:

While CM Punk will enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Dominik Mysterio has yet to comment on his participation. However, "Dirty" Dom is expected to compete in the 30-man bout, considering he has been in all the Rumble matches since 2021.

Will Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk trade blows at the Royal Rumble? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

