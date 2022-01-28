"So many guys I would love to work with" - WWE's Dominik Mysterio names AEW stars he wants to face 

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has opened up about possibly facing a few AEW stars in the future, which includes names such as CM Punk and Andrade.

Dominik, the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, debuted inside the ring at SummerSlam in 2020 where he faced Seth Rollins. He has teamed with his father during his current run, winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Backlash last year.

In his recent appearance on My Mom's Basement, Dominik Mysterio named AEW and WWE stars he'd like to face in the future. Hook, Andrade, CM Punk and Sting are four stars he wants to face in a singles match, while he wants to team with his father to take on Penta and Fenix.

“HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the culture, Penta (El Zero M) and (Rey) Fenix. Me and my dad against Penta and Fenix, I think we would knock the doors down and bring the house down. We would tear it down with those guys. Andrade would be another one. He left us, but he’s another one. (CM) Punk. Sting. There are so many guys I would love to work with. We’ll see what the future holds,” said Dominik Mysterio. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Dominik is also interested in going one-on-one with Seth Rollins once again, while he also wants to face top stars like Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, as well as other stars like Riddle and Damian Priest in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the 30 men in the men's WWE Royal Rumble match

Dominik Mysterio will get to share the ring with his iconic father at another grand show, the Royal Rumble, this Saturday.

The young superstar will be one of the 30 men fighting in the men's Royal Rumble match, with the winner getting a world title opportunity at WrestleMania.

This will be Dominik's first appearance in the Royal Rumble match, while his father will be competing in his 12th Royal Rumble match.

