Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, Carlito and others react to Liv Morgan's heartwarming update

It has been a huge night for Dominik Mysterio, who was able to become a double champion at Worlds Collide when he finally won the AAA Mega Championship.Whilst Liv Morgan isn't an active star on the WWE RAW roster at present, she was still able to send a message to &quot;Daddy Dom.&quot; Her Instagram post was a heartwarming message showing that she is still supporting her partner in crime from the sidelines.&quot;El Sucio de los Sucios, King of the Luchadors, Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, Greatest Mysterio of all time,Your NEW AAA Mega Champion, Double Champ Dom, My Daddy Dom 😘&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral WWE stars have since reacted to the post, with Mysterio even sending his own comment to Morgan.Dominik Mysterio has responded to Liv Morgan's messageDominik Mysterio and the rest of the Judgment Day were celebrating following last night's show, but it seems that Daddy Dom still had time to respond to Liv Morgan.Mysterio isn't the only one to write comments on the post and react to Morgan's update, since the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Carlito, and Otis have also reacted.Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have a unique bondMorgan was recently spotted at WWE's Performance Center and was also part of WWE's announcement for WrestleMania 43 in Las Vegas last night. It seems that she is edging closer to a return to the ring after suffering an injury to her shoulder back in June.The injury came at the worst time for Morgan, who was then forced to miss Evolution and was no longer allowed to defend her Women's Tag Team Championship. Roxanne Perez was chosen to defend the titles in her place, but in her absence, Roxanne and Raquel lost the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.