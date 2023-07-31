Dominik Mysterio opens up on skipping ahead in WWE to where he is now

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently talked about skipping NXT and why he feels it was a blessing to be in the position he is now.

The current NXT North American Champion made his main roster debut three years ago alongside his legendary father, Rey Mysterio. And now, three years later, 'Dirty' Dom is one of the biggest superstars in the company as part of The Judgment Day.

Despite the success he has garnered, one part of the wrestling fraternity believed that the star should have had a stint in NXT. During an interview with Metro, Dominik Mysterio expressed an intriguing perspective regarding this. He stated that he was fortunate to be in the position he is in today and that it did not "make sense" to go to NXT.

"I think there’s definitely pros and cons to it, depending on how you look at it. I was blessed and very fortunate to be in the position that I’m in. I think just the way that I came about it, and the people that I was surrounded with, I just don’t think it made sense [to go to NXT], especially with who I was gonna learn from."

Dominik feels that he has learned massively by working alongside some of the biggest names like Seth Rollins, The Usos, Edge, and Roman Reigns, among others.

"You can’t get any better than that. As far as guys that I could be next to. I’m literally next to some of the best – if not the best, the current best. ‘Coming in with my first match against Seth, and then carrying on to work with Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn during the pandemic, to where once the pandemic was over I started working with John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Usos and Edge!"

Dominik Mysterio retained his NXT North American Title at NXT: The Great American Bash

Dominik Mysterio recently won the first singles title of his career after defeating Wes Lee for the NXT North American Title. The star has been on a rampage alongside Rhea Ripley as he main evented RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in one week.

At NXT: The Great American Bash, he defended his title against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. The enticing affair saw 'Dirty' Dom defeat Lee and Ali in a bout that was filled with some great spots and interference from Rhea Ripley.

The Women's World Champion was instrumental in Dom retaining his title as she first put Wes Lee through the announcers' table with a riptide and then pulled Ali out of the ring as he was about to pin Mysterio.

It remains to be seen who will challenge Mysterio next for the title.