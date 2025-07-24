  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio pays tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 24, 2025 23:42 GMT
Dominik Mysterio and Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio and Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has reacted to Hulk Hogan's passing. The WWE Hall of Famer shockingly passed away at the age of 71.

Hogan was a multi-time WWF/WWE Champion. He also held the WCW World Championship and was the leader of the New World Order faction, a group consisting of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and other legendary names. The Hulkster retired from in-ring competition in 2012 under TNA, but had already competed in his final WWE match back in 2006.

Judgment Day member and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio posted a couple of photos alongside Hogan and paid tribute to him via Instagram.

Check out Mysterio's Instagram stories:

Hulk Hogan's final WWE appearance was earlier this year, when he appeared on the RAW on Netflix debut on January 6. He was accompanied by Jimmy Hart.

During his time as an active professional wrestler, Hogan shared the ring with superstars of multiple generations, including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, who was his final opponent in WWE, and John Cena, with whom he teamed up alongside Shawn Michaels for a six-man tag team match in 2005.

Outside of WWE, Hogan shared the ring with Goldberg, Ric Flair, Vader, Sting, and other legendary names.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
