Dominik Mysterio picks up controversial win over former WWE Champion on RAW

Dominik Mysterio just defeated a former WWE Champion in a controversial manner on RAW.

The Miz has had a career resurgence since his feud with Gunther. He has also improved a lot in the ring and added a few new moves to his arsenal. Following his rivalry with Gunther, Miz has found himself feuding with Judgment Day.

This feud started when The Miz invited Judgment Day to be on Miz TV. Instead, R-Truth showed up on behalf of Judgment Day. When Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh came out, they insulted the A-Lister which set up a tag team match.

After a series of tag team matches, Miz finally got a one-on-one match with Dominik tonight on RAW. The match was going in Miz's favor when Finn Balor got involved and hit a cheap shot on the A-Lister. This allowed Dominik to hit the 619 and follow it up with the frog splash for the win.

Following the match, Finn Balor attacked Miz but DIY came out to his rescue and they got the better of Judgment Day.

