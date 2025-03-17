Dominik Mysterio pitches 40-year-old star as new member of The Judgment Day on RAW

Dominik Mysterio went from hero to villain in Finn Balor's eyes in an instant as he pitched a 40-year-old superstar to be added to The Judgment Day amid JD McDonagh's absence. Naturally, he was completely rejected.

Ahead of Finn Balor's big Intercontinental Championship clash on RAW tonight in Brussels, Belgium, he was backstage with fellow Judgment Day members Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio. While Balor was thrilled to be with Dominik, who got him his title shot last week, his mood quickly changed.

This was because Dominik Mysterio pitched the idea of the 40-year-old Penta joining The Judgment Day. An infuriated Balor called him a snake and stormed away. Balor was also angry because the lucha star had stated his intention to go after the Intercontinental Title only minutes prior.

Liv Morgan was visibly skeptical of Dominik bringing up the idea of Penta joining the stable. This has been a major pain point and a cause of friction within The Judgment Day, as Balor has refused to bring in any new members.

Hilariously enough, when Dominik said that he didn't know Penta was going after the Intercontinental Title, Carlito sarcastically remarked that Dom doesn't watch the show.

It was a hilarious ending to a tense segment with major implications.

