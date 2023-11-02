Dominik Mysterio posts response to the reveal of his insane WWE schedule

Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to send out an interesting choice of GIF after his recent WWE schedule.

Over this past week, Mysterio was in action in multiple matches, starting from the recently concluded WWE live event in Germany. On this week's RAW, he defeated Ricochet, followed by a win over Nathan Frazer in NXT.

Taking to Twitter, Mysterio reacted to his insane schedule by tweeting a popular GIF of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Check out Mysterio's tweet:

Mysterio is currently a two-time NXT North American Champion. He defeated Trick Williams to regain the title. The Judgment Day member is a regular on both NXT and the main roster and accompanies his stablemates on the red brand every week.

Vince Russo recently criticized Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's opening segment from RAW

Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, alongside faction associate JD McDonagh, kicked off this week's Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day addressed the WWE Universe and spoke about their dominance of the red brand. The faction claimed that their reign of terror would continue at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Ripley and Mysterio weren't as convincing as the opening act of RAW. He said:

"I'm sorry man. I come from an era when there were mega, mega, mega superstars. When you got Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio opening RAW, that's awful. That is God-awful. Where they were and where they are when you have these three people come out at the top of the show prime time, that says it all. That literally says it all... That's what this company is right now."

Following his win over Nathan Frazer on NXT, Mysterio was put on notice by the returning Wes Lee. Lee is a former North American Champion aiming to become a two-time champion.

What are your thoughts on Mysterio's recent run in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

