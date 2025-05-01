Dominik Mysterio potentially getting a new team in the future, WWE star says; refuses to take his Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio is currently a part of The Judgment Day. Now, however, another star has spoken about teaming up with him and has even refused to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship as a result.
Logan Paul, before RAW on his vlog, was talking about how he was going to go after a WWE champion soon. He was crossing off different stars on the list. He crossed off IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton before saying that he would be crossing off all the women because it would be bad for his brand to target any of them. He also ruled out Jacob Fatu because he found the star's actions odd.
He also ruled out Tag Team Titles because he didn't have a tag team partner. However, he paused and said that if he were to have a tag team partner in the future, it would be Dominik Mysterio. He talked about the potential team and said that because of that, he would not be going after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title either.
"I don't have a tag team partner, so these guys are out. Something to think about, though, so something for the future. If I ever did get a tag team partner, it would probably be this guy. I don't want to take his belt, because I love Dom." (4:01 - 4:11)
It remains to be seen whether this team comes to fruition and what happens when the two stars eventually work together.
