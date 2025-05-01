Dominik Mysterio potentially getting a new team in the future, WWE star says; refuses to take his Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio is currently a part of The Judgment Day. Now, however, another star has spoken about teaming up with him and has even refused to challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship as a result.

Ad

Logan Paul, before RAW on his vlog, was talking about how he was going to go after a WWE champion soon. He was crossing off different stars on the list. He crossed off IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton before saying that he would be crossing off all the women because it would be bad for his brand to target any of them. He also ruled out Jacob Fatu because he found the star's actions odd.

Ad

Trending

He also ruled out Tag Team Titles because he didn't have a tag team partner. However, he paused and said that if he were to have a tag team partner in the future, it would be Dominik Mysterio. He talked about the potential team and said that because of that, he would not be going after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title either.

"I don't have a tag team partner, so these guys are out. Something to think about, though, so something for the future. If I ever did get a tag team partner, it would probably be this guy. I don't want to take his belt, because I love Dom." (4:01 - 4:11)

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen whether this team comes to fruition and what happens when the two stars eventually work together.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More