Dominik Mysterio provides disappointing update on Liv Morgan after WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash ended up being a good show for Dominik Mysterio, but it just doesn't feel the same without Liv Morgan by his side. Although he defended his Intercontinental Championship, his "guerita" was nowhere to be seen, and following the event, he shared a disappointing update on the same.

On the Backlash Post Show, Jackie Redmond asked Dominik Mysterio about Liv Morgan's whereabouts. This completely caught Dirty Dom off guard, which led to him providing a rather emotional and angry response. He once again confirmed that Morgan was off shooting a movie.

For context, a week after WrestleMania 41, Liv Morgan revealed that she would be out of action for a while. She shared the news that she was set to film a movie and would be going on a hiatus. A couple of days later, it was confirmed that she had travelled to Japan to start working on Takashi Miike's Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Considering this is now common knowledge, it makes sense why Dominik Mysterio was irate. He even wondered if Jackie Redmond has been living under a rock, likening her to the beloved Spongebob Squarepants character, Patrick Star.

"Ummm...because she's busy filming a movie, are you kidding me? Have you been living under a rock? Are you Patrick Star, living under a rock this whole time?" said Mysterio.

Redmond, along with the rest of the WWE Universe, will still have to wait a while before they see Liv Morgan in a wrestling ring again.

