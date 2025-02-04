Dominik Mysterio publicly buried by massive WWE star: "Everything about that kid is rotten to the core"

Dominik Mysterio was the target of a top star's verbal wrath in a new interview following Royal Rumble 2025. CM Punk verbally slammed Dirty Dom and didn't mince his words one bit.

Dominik and Punk go way back to the time when the latter harassed the Mysterio family on the Road to WrestleMania 26 in 2010. Dominik was Punk's very first match at a live event upon his return after nine long years. Punk takes massive shots at Dirty Dom every chance he gets.

In a new chat on Good Guy Bad Guy, CM Punk didn't hold back while sharing his honest opinion of Dominik Mysterio. Here's what he said:

"I'm actually shocked that... and I don't encourage this but I'm shocked that people don't throw rotten fruit at him, or at least toilet paper, because he... that mustache is a choice, that haircut is a choice, his stupidity is a choice, you know what I mean? Like, he could read a book, he can learn how to read, he could be a better wrestler, he can learn how to run the ropes. He's terrible, and if it's because his dad is terrible, well the apple don't fall far from the tree. Everything about that kid is rotten to the core, he's got a nice sister though."

CM Punk's in-ring record against Dominik Mysterio

Shortly after CM Punk made his shocking WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, he took on Dominik at two back-to-back live events. Punk won both matches and is currently 2-0 against Dirty Dom.

Punk and Dominik Mysterio both competed in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, neither of the two stars managed to survive the annual free-for-all. Punk still has a shot at a world title match at WrestleMania 41, as he has qualified for the Elimination Chamber match.

