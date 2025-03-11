Dominik Mysterio pulls strings backstage; Adam Pearce grants a huge request on RAW

Dominik Mysterio is now in the good books of The Judgment Day, as he somehow managed to pull strings backstage to get a huge request fulfilled by Adam Pearce on RAW.

Mysterio turned out to be more selfless than people expected as he managed to make a backstage move that could potentially bring another piece of gold to The Judgment Day.

In a backstage segment, Dominik Mysterio revealed to Finn Balor that he spoke to Adam Pearce and got him an Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Bron Breakker. Balor embraced Dominik with full appreciation for getting him a title shot next week on RAW:

In case fans are wondering how Finn Balor got an Intercontinental Championship opportunity, it stems from last week's interaction. Balor tried laying an ambush on the champion Bron Breakker, only for him to retaliate and stand tall.

While Balor didn't bear the brunt of Breakker's assault, Carlito certainly did. Regardless, it did enough to set up an Intercontinental Championship match. Whether Balor steps up and regains the title is yet to be seen, but he has had a reputation in the last few years of losing the big one when it counts - whether it's for the Universal Title, the World Heavyweight Title, or even matches like the one he had against Damian Priest.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out.

