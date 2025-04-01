Dominik Mysterio reacts after his 5-month streak ends on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to respond after his victory on WWE RAW. His five-month losing streak finally came to an end on the latest episode of the show.

The Judgment Day member teamed up with Finn Balor to take on Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match. The two heels won the bout after the former Universal Champion pinned Penta following the Coup de Grace. This was Dirty Dom's first victory on RAW since he defeated Damian Priest in a singles match on the October 28, 2024 episode of the red brand.

After this week's RAW, Dominik Mysterio celebrated his victory by sharing a few photos on X from his time in Europe. March 31 was the last night of the 2025 European tour. He included one devil emoji and one balance scale emoji in the tweet, referencing The Judgment Day.

During RAW, Liv Morgan told her onscreen boyfriend that she would go to Adam Pearce and try to get Dominik Mysterio a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Finn Balor went to the RAW General Manager first, and Morgan said she would go after Balor. It'll be interesting to see which one will get the match.

