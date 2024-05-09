Dominik Mysterio reacts to big rumor; has finally addressed it

Dominik Mysterio has chosen to speak up this week and shut down some rumors. They have been circulating for quite some time.

For a while now, there has been a narrative that Rey Mysterio was a stunt double for Robert Englund in the 2003 movie Freddy vs. Jason. Englund played the infamous horror character Freddy Krueger in the movie, which featured the clash of two icons of cinema.

Rey Mysterio has a Wikipedia page that credits him as the stunt double for Robert Englund. Given the difference in height between the two men, this surprised many people, and the mind-blowing fact was circulated online.

It should be noted that Rey Mysterio is also cited in the movie Freddy vs. Jason on IMDB. He is said to be "uncredited" for a role as a "jumper" on that listing.

Dominik Mysterio retweeted a post saying that his father was a stunt double in the movie and decided to shut it down. He shared a GIF of Dwight Schrute from The Office, saying "False."

It appears that although Mysterio may have had some role in the movie, Dominik Mysterio says it had nothing to do with being Freddy's stunt double.

Dominik Mysterio has another WWE rumor he's yet to address

As for his own life, Mysterio is in the middle of another controversy as well. On WWE TV, he has been spotted facing down Liv Morgan. Following this, Dominik has been spotted with Liv in the absence of Rhea Ripley.

Morgan walked out of a room, followed by Dominik on a recent episode of RAW. On the most recent one, it was spotted that Dom's bandana was in Morgan's pocket.

The two's association seems obvious now, but the details of their potential romance remain a rumor. Mysterio has yet to shut them down.

