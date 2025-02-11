Dominik Mysterio reacts after Liv Morgan is injured on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan sustained a shocking injury this week on WWE RAW, and Dominik Mysterio has now responded. The star was left injured after a match.

Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez on this week's episode of RAW to take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The two teams looked ready to establish themselves as the top stars that they are, but during the match, something went wrong and Morgan got injured. She was busted open and was bleeding profusely for much of the match. Despite the cut, she continued to wrestle as if it were nothing.

After the match, Morgan posted a few pictures of herself cut open and showing off the scars she had received during the match. However, she had something to console herself with, saying that Dominik Mysterio had still said that she looked cute.

Mysterio responded to the post by posting a GIF from a Tom and Jerry Cartoon, where Tom is overcome by how pretty a female cat is.

The star is injured, but Dominik Mysterio has something to say (Credit: Mysterio's X)

Mysterio and Liv Morgan were not on the same page in recent weeks, but their differences appear to have sorted themselves out, with them in each other's corners again.

