Dominik Mysterio reacts to Liv Morgan's heartfelt message ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Dominik Mysterio reacted to Liv Morgan's heartfelt message ahead of their highly anticipated mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin. The Judgment Day members will be squaring off against The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) this Saturday at the Premium Live Event.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest attacked The Judgment Day this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The heel faction betrayed both Ripley and Priest earlier this month at SummerSlam. Earlier today, Liv Morgan sent a heartfelt message to Dirty Dom on social media and noted that he was a man worth going to war for. The 27-year-old reposted her message on his Instagram story, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Mysterio reacts to Morgan's message on Instagram.

Liv Morgan vowed to take everything from Rhea Ripley and has been very successful so far. She is the reigning Women's World Champion, dating Dominik Mysterio, and is also now a part of The Judgment Day.

WWE Hall of Famer believes The Judgment Day will win at Bash in Berlin

Wrestling legend Teddy Long believes The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will emerge victorious over The Terror Twins this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter predicted Rhea Ripley could pin Dominik Mysterio in the match this weekend. Long noted that he liked Apter's prediction but thought The Judgment Day would win the match.

"Nothing's too early for these people, okay [laughs]? I gotta agree with Bill there. They would like to see Rhea pin Dominik. I can see them going in that direction, but then I think Rhea almost got him, one, two, and here comes Liv for the big save right there. Now Rhea turns it around and now she goes against Liv and just starts bamming on her, maybe turn into a big four-way there, and I believe the heels are gonna go over." [From 01:49 – 02:22]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

The rivalry between The Judgment Day and The Terror Twins has gotten quite personal on WWE RAW. Only time will tell which team will emerge victorious at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

