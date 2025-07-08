Dominik Mysterio reacts after being spotted with Nikki Bella backstage on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio had a hilarious response to Nikki Bella's X post after tonight's episode of RAW. Mysterio was seen hanging out with three popular female stars backstage on RAW.

On tonight's episode of RAW, WWE aired a promo featuring Nikki Bella, who announced she'll be participating in the Evolution Battle Royal on Sunday. Bella's fans are excited to see her compete in the free-for-all at the show.

Shortly after the promo aired, Nikki Bella took to her official X handle and posted a backstage photo featuring herself, Dominik Mysterio, Maxxine Dupri, and Natalya. Dirty Dom didn't waste much time before replying with a clever GIF, as can be seen below:

Dominik has been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV for over two years now. His on-screen chemistry with Liv Morgan was a massive hit with the WWE Universe, but it all came crumbling down when the latter went on a hiatus due to an injury.

Liv Morgan will be out of action for a while and is bound to receive a massive pop when she eventually returns to WWE TV. Dominik, meanwhile, is doing quite well for himself on RAW in Morgan's absence.

