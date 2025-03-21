  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • Dominik Mysterio reacts to the video of fans 'worshipping' Liv Morgan ahead of WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio reacts to the video of fans 'worshipping' Liv Morgan ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:54 GMT
Images from WWE
Image credit: Dominik Mystrio on X/Twitter and WWE.com!

Liv Morgan seems very popular in Italy, as fans were seen worshipping her ahead of WWE SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio took to X/Twitter to react to the same in his unique fashion.

Ad

Dom and Liv have been a thing in WWE for nearly a year now. The duo officially joined forces at SummerSlam, where Dirty Dom helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. They have been inseparable since then and even maintain the kayfabe on social media.

Morgan has been quite popular among fans despite being a heel. She seems to be the crowd favorite in Italy as fans came up with her portrait as Mona Lisa ahead of tonight's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy; some even worshipped it. Dominik Mysterio, as usual, was quick to hype her on-screen girlfriend as he noted that he had been looking at the aforementioned video for hours and found it beautiful.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Liv Morgan will be in action on WWE SmackDown later tonight, where she will face Jade Cargill in a singles match. The Women's Tag Team Champion was furious with Jade for not clearing her & Raquel's name earlier, which set up the bout between the two. This will also be Cargill's first match since November 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी