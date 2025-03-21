Dominik Mysterio reacts to the video of fans 'worshipping' Liv Morgan ahead of WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan seems very popular in Italy, as fans were seen worshipping her ahead of WWE SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio took to X/Twitter to react to the same in his unique fashion.

Dom and Liv have been a thing in WWE for nearly a year now. The duo officially joined forces at SummerSlam, where Dirty Dom helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. They have been inseparable since then and even maintain the kayfabe on social media.

Morgan has been quite popular among fans despite being a heel. She seems to be the crowd favorite in Italy as fans came up with her portrait as Mona Lisa ahead of tonight's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy; some even worshipped it. Dominik Mysterio, as usual, was quick to hype her on-screen girlfriend as he noted that he had been looking at the aforementioned video for hours and found it beautiful.

Liv Morgan will be in action on WWE SmackDown later tonight, where she will face Jade Cargill in a singles match. The Women's Tag Team Champion was furious with Jade for not clearing her & Raquel's name earlier, which set up the bout between the two. This will also be Cargill's first match since November 2024.

