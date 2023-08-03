Dominik Mysterio reacts to WWE star claiming he was "disrespected"

Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to respond to a fellow WWE Superstar who claims he has been disrespected for six years.

Mysterio has been on an entertaining run as NXT North American Champion for the past couple of weeks. He recently retained his title in a Triple Threat Match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash.

On this week's episode of NXT, he was confronted by multiple superstars who were looking for a title opportunity, one of which was Axiom. However, the luchador was interrupted by Mustafa Ali, who was looking for another shot at the championship.

Axiom felt that Ali's interruption was disrespectful, and the former 205 Live star responded by stating that he has been disrespected for six years. Dirty Dom took to Twitter to react to Ali's claim.

You can check out Dominik's Tweet below:

Dominik Mysterio responds to Rhea Ripley on the anniversary of WWE RAW moment

Prior to joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio was teaming with his father, Rey Mysterio. The father and son duo were in constant battles with Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

During the matches, Dominik was a constant victim of attacks by Rhea Ripley, who he now calls his 'Mami.' On the August 1, 2022, episode of RAW, Ripley brutally locked the 26-year-old in a chokehold using her legs.

A year later, Ripley took to Twitter and wished Dominik a happy anniversary while posting a GIF of the attack. The North American Champion responded with a heartfelt comment.

"Mi amor you changed my life…🥰🫠 @RheaRipley_WWE," he said.

Things have changed an awful lot in the space of a year. Rhea Ripley will be in Dominik Mysterio's corner for his North American Championship match against Dragon Lee next week.

Do you think Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are the most entertaining duo in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.