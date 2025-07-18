Dominik Mysterio is ready to change his look completely in WWE

Dominik Mysterio is ready for a complete transformation in WWE, particularly in terms of his appearance. This comes in the absence of Liv Morgan, who, at least in storyline, might have a lot to say about it.

Dominik Mysterio was interviewed on WWE Break It Down, where he discussed a very different look and his decision to change it completely. He was talking about how he bleached his hair blonde when he was younger, with all of them changing their look at the time.

"I've been thinking about bleaching my hair again fully. Because in my head, I think I'd look cool, but also like, insane, if I just bleached my whole head. Beach blond, exactly like this, but leave my moustache just dark. I think it'd be a hell of an action figure," Mysterio said. (2:31 - 2:51)

He has not specified when he will do this, and with Liv Morgan currently unavailable, there's no one to advise him otherwise. Whether this will be his look heading into SummerSlam remains to be seen, but stars have historically revealed new looks at big events, and this could end up happening.

Dominik Mysterio may have to face AJ Styles at SummerSlam if he gets medically cleared after his evaluation next week on WWE RAW.

