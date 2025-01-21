  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio recruited by new WWE RAW stable amid Judgment Day uncertainty 

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 21, 2025 02:48 GMT
Dominik Mysterio has options (image via WWE)
Dominik Mysterio has options on RAW. (image via WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has been the butt of several jokes in The Judgment Day since his failed reunion with Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago. Mysterio and Liv Morgan are clearly no longer on the same page but are not prepared to admit it. Dominik could have decided to work on a new plan outside of The Judgment Day.

It was revealed during a backstage segment on RAW that Chad Gable had approached Mysterio to help him with his Luchador problem, which shocked Gable's own stable, American Made.

Gable noted that he knew a few things about Luchador. The two men were later seen together backstage, and The Judgment Day questioned what he was doing when he was clearly needed to help his own group.

Dominik Mysterio tried to claim that he knew what he was doing and then opted to replace Finn Balor in their upcoming Tag Team Championship match, since Balor was said to be banged up.

It seems that Mysterio could already have one foot out of Judgment Day and could be making plans for a breakup before it is made official. It will be interesting to see how the match goes next week on RAW.

Edited by Neda Ali
