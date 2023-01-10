Dominik Mysterio replaces former Universal Champion in Tag Team Turmoil match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio substituted former Universal Champion Finn Balor on the latest edition of RAW.

For the main event, team Alpha Academy, The O.C., The Street Profits, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, and Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) collided in a Tag Team Turmoil matchup.

The winner of the match earned a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Usos. After successfully defeating The O.C., Alexander and Benjamin, the former Universal Champion and Priest, faced Alpha Academy, but it came at a cost.

The Archer of Infamy wiped Otis with a massive boot and pinned him, but Finn Balor was injured.

WWE officials came out with the doctors and asserted that Balor was medically ruled out for the rest of the match. Adam Pearce announced Dominik Mysterio would replace Finn Balor as The Street Profits entered the ring to earn their shot at the tag team titles.

Dominik Mysterio had to carry weight on his back for the first time as he replaced the former world champion in a massive tag team contest.

The 25-year-old star did not disappoint Finn Balor as he rolled Montez Ford and placed his feet on the middle rope, and Rhea Ripley held him down to get a three-count for the win.

Following Dom and Damian Priest's win, The Usos confronted the heel faction to prove their dominance.

