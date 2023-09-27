Dominik Mysterio responds to female WWE Superstar on social media, and it's not Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio recently took to Twitter/X to respond to a claim from reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

During this week's Monday Night RAW, Green claimed that Dominik got labeled with the "Dirty Dom" moniker because he forgot to shampoo and clean his mullet.

The reigning North American Champion had an interesting response to Green, as he denied her claims.

"For your information I shampoo and condition rinse & REPEAT because… [I'm the sh*t," wrote Dominik.

Check out Mysterio's response to Chelsea Green:

Dominik Mysterio shared his true feelings about the hate he receives from the WWE Universe

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about the hate and negative reactions he has received from the WWE Universe. The 26-year-old is one of the most hated heels in the company.

Speaking recently on "In The Kliq," Mysterio was asked if he was affected by the reactions from the fans. He claimed that the hostile reaction doesn't get to him.

The North American Champion concluded by stating that he has his Judgment Day stablemates, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest, backing him up. Mysterio said:

“Believe it or not, it doesn’t really get to me you know because I don’t care about their opinion right..like they can boo me all they want but I’m the man..like..you know.. and I understand that and I have Rhea telling me, I have Finn and Damian backing me up..like it doesn’t really affect me,”

Mysterio is currently feuding with Dragon Lee and Trick Williams. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he successfully defended the North American Title against Lee.

At the upcoming No Mercy premium live event, Mysterio will put his title on the line against Williams, with Lee serving as the special guest referee.

