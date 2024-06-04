Dominik Mysterio reveals what is going on with Rhea Ripley; answers Damian Priest's question

Dominik Mysterio found himself in the middle of another controversy on RAW this week with Liv Morgan, but fans were wondering what Rhea Ripley's thoughts on the matter were. As it turns out, Damian Priest had the same question and asked the star directly. Now, the situation is a little clearer.

Morgan cornered Dominik tonight on RAW when he went out to confront her. Her closeness appeared to intimidate him and led him to not say a word. Finn Balor came out to save his faction member, and helped him get out of the situation, but not before Morgan stroked Mysterio's hair and made him even more uncomfortable.

Dominik Mysterio went backstage where he was confronted by Damian Priest. The World Heavyweight Champion directly questioned him on what was going on and then asked him what Rhea Ripley thought of the matter.

Dominik said that he was giving her "some space" but everything was fine between the two of them. Priest said that he hoped it worked out and that he made things right between the two of them. He then moved on from it and Dominik was left looking a little awkward.

Damian Priest is trying to keep The Judgment Day together in Rhea Ripley's absence

Although it seemed that Damian Priest had issues with how things were working out for the faction, he has been instrumental in leading The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence.

That star has held the group together even while keeping control of the title picture. With so much to do, there has been tension within the group but it remains to be seen how it works out.

For the time being, fans will have to wait to see if the group can stay together long enough for Ripley to return, and how she will react to what's happening between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

