Dominik Mysterio is set to make one of the largest debuts in the history of WWE as he will make his in-ring debut in the match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. However, before this match, Dominik has already been involved in in-ring action when he was only a child in WWE. At that time, Dominik Mysterio was only eight years old and he was part of an angle where Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio battled over his custody.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Dominik Mysterio finally opened up about his experience surrounding the filming of his segments in that storyline with his father and Eddie Guerrero.

Even Eddie Guerrero would've probably thought those kendo shots to Dominik were savage. pic.twitter.com/t28AqRHGTd — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 11, 2020

Dominik Mysterio on his experience in WWE's custody match featuring Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio, at eight years of age, found himself part of a huge storyline with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. As a result of this, he had to be out of school a lot so that he could be present for the WWE shows where he would be participating. Talking about the time, Dominik admitted that he enjoyed being out of school at the time. During that time, he made friends with David Benoit backstage and made some extra cash picking up jackets of wrestlers when they made their entrance in WWE and then brought them backstage to the locker room.

"Still to this day, people are like, 'So who really is your dad?'"



'#WWEUntold: Rey, Eddie & The Rumble' premieres TONIGHT at 8pm ET on WWE Network. @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/JtX35HxrDy — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 19, 2020

"I was just enjoying travelling and not being in school."

Dominik also recalled that Eddie Guerrero would give him candy during takes so that he was happy and would work well with them.

"I remember every other take -- I don't remember if it was a Red Vine or a Twizzler, [Eddie] would give it to me and say, 'We got one more take, so here.'"

At WWE SummerSlam, Rey Mysterio faced Eddie Guerrero in a match for the 'custody' of Dominik. At that time, Dominik was supposed to interfere when Eddie Guerrero was climbing the ladder and shake it. Unfortunately, it was too heavy for him, something that others joke about to this day.

"I was nervous. They're like, 'Don't shake it too hard,' because they didn't want me to knock Eddie off. I couldn't even move the ladder when I was trying."

"We make fun of him still to this day," said Rey Mysterio.