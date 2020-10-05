Dominik Mysterio reveals long-term plans for a major character change in WWE

Dominik Mysterio is as legitimate as it gets and he has proven in his short time in WWE that he has what it takes to not only follow his father Rey Mysterio's footsteps but perhaps even create an important legacy of his own.

It was revealed that WWE rejected the idea of Dominik Mysterio wrestling in a mask at SummerSlam, but as we know, the mask is an important part of Lucha Libre culture.

Not that Dominik Mysterio needs it now, but the 23-year old rising WWE star was asked by Chris Van Vliet about whether he plans to wear a mask in the future (H/T WrestleZone):

“There’s still talks about it, so we would like to eventually get into the tradition of lucha libre, which would be putting a mask on me and taking the name. But I think that’s all down the line in the future. But now everyone knows my face and what I look like, and the idea of wearing a mask is to hide your identity, to be able to go out to places and stuff like that. But I think I could find a unique way of bringing the mask into my character.”

Dominik Mysterio revealed that his long-term plan is to use the name 'Prince Mysterio':

“My long goal [for my name] would be ‘Prince Mysterio,’ for me, since ‘Rey’ in Spanish is ‘king,’ so for my character to be Prince Mysterio, but I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes.”

Will WWE ever give Dominik Mysterio the change he wants?

It's hard to blame WWE when they want certain Lucha Libre wrestlers unmasked. For Dominik Mysterio, the mask is a part of his family tradition, but WWE knows that he could have even more potential without the mask.

With that said, there's no denying just how much WWE made from Rey Mysterio's mask merchandise. It would be interesting for Dominik Mysterio to make that change and go to his roots. With that said, there's a long career ahead of him and he's just getting started.

Not many 23-year olds get the opportunity that Dominik Mysterio did and he's taken the ball and run with it - proving that he is, in fact, deserving of the spot that he's in right now.