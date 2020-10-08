Dominik Mysterio reveals scary first-time experience when facing Brock Lesnar

Dominik Mysterio has made a serious impact in WWE ever since he first made his debut in the company. Since his debut, Dominik Mysterio has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and Murphy. The rest of the Rey Mysterio family has also become involved in the feud. However, before this feud on WWE RAW, towards the beginning of this year and the end of last year, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were involved with Brock Lesnar in a separate capacity.

Rey Mysterio was involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar at the time, and although he was not making his official in-ring debut in WWE at the time, Dominik Mysterio also got involved at the time and attacked Brock Lesnar to take him out and help his father.

Now, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet (h/t Fightful), Dominik Mysterio has opened up on his experience with Brock Lesnar.

Dominik Mysterio on working with Brock Lesnar and hitting the Frog Splash for the first time in his life

At WWE Survivor Series 2019, Dominik Mysterio helped his father to try and get the WWE Championship by interfering in the match against Brock Lesnar. During the match, he showed different aspect of potential, and one of the things that he did was to hit the Frogsplash on Brock Lesnar. During the interview, he revealed that was the first time that he actually hit the Frogsplash.

"We were in the back talking about what we could do if something presented itself. My dad was like, 'hit the frog splash.' 'I've never done a frog splash before.' I just started looking at videos of how Eddie used to do it and it just came together. From there on, it was just like, 'Yeah, I'll hit the froggy.' So now, it's the Eddie frog splash. I've jumped off the turnbuckle, did the [Macho Man pose] and jumped down, but never actually did a frog splash."

