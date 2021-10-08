Dominik Mysterio reveals the surprising endgame for his WWE character

Dominik Mysterio eventually plans to take over the Rey Mysterio name.

Dominik Mysterio was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Dominik revealed the end game for his character is to earn the name and mask of his legendary father, Rey Mysterio.

"Most definitely. I think the long goal here," Dominik Mysterio revealed. "The end game is to eventually take over the Rey Mysterio name. That's the legacy within it. He's Rey Mysterio. It’s only right to make a junior. Traditional and Lucha culture and Hispanic culture that's tradition, that's what you do. I kind of just showed up and Dom Mysterio just organically happened. Everything happened so fast that we didn't really get a chance to kind of, you know, put these little things together, but we've definitely talked about it."

Dominik Mysterio knows he needs to earn the right to the mask and name of his father

Dominik Mysterio went on to reveal that his father Rey Mysterio said that the mask is something he has to earn, which would explain why he currently doesn't wear one in WWE.

"He's mentioned before the mask is something that I have to earn, along with the name," Dominik Mysterio continued. "So you know if one day he wants to pass it on to me after he retires or if he wants to make me earn it after he retires or something, whatever it is, I'm up for it. I just know that that name belongs to me. It's only right, you know. But, you know, whatever he wants. At the end of the day because he's the one that's made it what it is, so I'll respect his decision, whatever it is."

Are you surprised that this is the endgame for Dominik Mysterio's character? Would you like to see him carry on the Rey Mysterio name? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

