Dominik Mysterio reveals he tried recruiting a huge 330lb WWE star into The Judgment Day

There might be some internal turmoil within The Judgment Day, but the WWE faction remains together, with Dominik Mysterio unsurprisingly being a prominent member. Dirty Dom recently revealed he tried recruiting Bronson Reed.

The Latino Cheat continues to be a despised heel who gets some of the loudest boos on WWE's shows. Dominik has evolved as a performer, and he got a glimpse of his development while recently rewatching the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble alongside JD McDonagh and Carlito.

During the special WWE YouTube video, Liv Morgan's ''Daddy Dom'' reacted to Bronson Reed's entry in the 30-man match and claimed he attempted onboarding the Australian powerhouse into The Judgment Day.

Dominik seemingly slipped in and out of character and claimed to have offered the 330-pound star chicken tenders. The 27-year-old also reacted to being on the receiving end of a Samoan Drop from Reed and was surprised by how the superstar moved in the ring despite his size.

"So, I've tried to recruit Bronson [Reed]. I've heard he is a big chicken tender guy. I did offer him tendies; I offered him tendies after this. He is nimble too, like a cat," Dominik Mysterio revealed. [From 27:44 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio comments on Bronson Reed's injury

Bronson Reed has been sidelined since he jumped off the WarGames cage and suffered an ankle injury from a nasty and extremely graphic table spot last November.

Like many of his colleagues, Dominik Mysterio offered support to The Aus-zilla and was horrified by the nature of his injury. The former NXT North American Champion recalled being concerned watching Reed's viral clip from Survivor Series: WarGames and its aftermath.

"Shout out, Bronson! Did you guys see his ankle? Like, the back camera view of it, it just completely shattered, and that's a big boy. Dude, I'm pretty sure his ankle is, they posted a picture of it a couple of weeks ago on RAW, but I wasn't paying attention; I just saw the picture," he said. [27:03-27:35]

The King of Monsters is currently on the road to a full recovery, but he remains among the most vocal members of the WWE roster on social media. It will be interesting to see when he returns to live programming.

