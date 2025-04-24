Dominik Mysterio reveals WWE plans following Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 41 when he took home the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio has revealed what's next for him after the biggest win of his career so far.

Dom Dom faced off against fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way on WrestleMania Sunday. Balor had Breakker beat when Mysterio came out of nowhere to hit a Frog Splash on his stablemate for the pinfall victory.

The following night on WWE RAW, Dominik defended the Intercontinental Title against Penta. With some help from the returning JD McDonagh, he successfully retained the championship and became the first man to pin Cero Miedo in a singles match.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Dominik Mysterio shared what's next for the "greatest Mysterio of all time" following his Intercontinental Championship triumph.

"Whatever the company wants, I'm here for them. I'm a team player, and they know that. At the end of the day, whatever is best for business is going to happen," Dominik said.

Based on Finn Balor's reactions at WrestleMania and RAW, a feud between the Judgment Day members could be brewing. It has been teased since before WrestleMania, so a payoff might be coming soon.

Dominik Mysterio takes shot at his dad, feels validated with WrestleMania win

Entering WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio was 0-3 at the Grandest Stage of Them All in his career. He lost his 'Mania debut in a tag team match with his father, Rey Mysterio, against Logan Paul and The Miz in 2022. He then failed to beat his father at WrestleMania 39 and 40.

The match last year was a tag team match with Dominik and Santos Escobar versus Rey and Andrade. But with his first-ever at WrestleMania, Dominik felt the validation he deserved and took shots at his legendary father in an interview with CBS Sports.

"It's super validating. The fact that it's my first Mania competing for a singles title. It's also my first Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It's definitely an accomplishment for me," Dominik said.

Rey and Dominik became the third father-son duo to win the Intercontinental Championship, joining Rikishi and Jey Uso and Mr. Perfect and Curtis Axel.

