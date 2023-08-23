Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley suffer unexpected loss at WWE show due to controversial finish

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have suffered a major loss at WWE NXT Heatwave following a controversial finish.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have consistently appeared in NXT over the past several weeks. It all started when Dom initially challenged for the NXT North American Championship, which ended with him capturing the title.

Following that win, Dominik mocked and disrespected Dragon Lee, which set up a match. However, the latter came up short, thanks to assistance from Rhea Ripley. As things were about to get worst for Lee, Lyra Valkyria came to his aid. Last week on NXT, Dominik and Rhea challenged Lyra and Lee to a match at Heatwave.

Both teams put on a back-and-forth contest this week. No one dominated the match, as each star got a chance to shine. However, when things were about to go Judgment Day's way, Raquel Rodriguez came out and attacked Rhea Ripley.

Both women brawled to the back. This allowed Dragon Lee to take advantage and get the win for his team.

It remains to be seen what this means for Rhea Ripley's rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez.

