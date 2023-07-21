Dominik Mysterio should have been romantically involved with 32-year-old WWE Superstar instead of Rhea Ripley, says veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently mentioned that Dominik Mysterio should have been paired with Zelina Vega and not Rhea Ripley in WWE.

It's no secret that Dominik and Ripley have made for an entertaining duo on TV. Alongside their Judgment Day stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, they have thoroughly dominated Monday Night RAW in recent months.

The Eradicator even helped Dominik Mysterio win his first singles title in WWE when she assisted him in capturing the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee. However, Vince Russo isn't convinced about their pairing, about which he opened up on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo.

He believes the promotion should have paired Ripley with Damian Priest and Dominik with Zelina Vega. Russo added that Vega would have been perfect as the girlfriend who would have turned Dominik against his father, Rey Mysterio.

"They should have Priest with Rhea Ripley, and they should have put Dominik with Zelina Vega. That's what they should have done. She should have been the girlfriend who was in his ear, turning him against his dad. That's the perfect couple right there. And Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, I buy those two together. But the Finn and Dominik aspect; doesn't fit," said Vince Russo. [6:56 - 7:22]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks Dominik Mysterio and Zelina Vega's pairing in WWE would have been fresh

Furthermore, Vince Russo mentioned that the story of a jealous girlfriend turning her boyfriend against her father hadn't been explored in WWE yet. He added that Zelina Vega would have slowly created differences between the father and son.

"Bro, how many times do you have a jealous girlfriend because the son idolizes and dad and is always looking up to his dad, and you got the girlfriend saying, 'Hey, look at me over here.' She (Zelina Vega) would have been the perfect one, bro. Stirring and stirring and stirring it and you would have a great couple there," added Vince Russo. [7:25 - 7:45]

Zelina Vega had earlier feuded with Judgment Day as part of LWO and even challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Title at Backlash 2023.

