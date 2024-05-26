Dominik Mysterio's actions reveal he betrayed Rhea Ripley to help Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 

Liv Morgan is the new Women's World Champion after she was able to defeat Becky Lynch with the help of Dominik Mysterio at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. Rhea had to forfeit this title after an injury caused by Morgan previously.

Mysterio had made it clear to Morgan ahead of the show that he had only made the trip to Jeddah to ensure that she didn't win the championship that she forced Mami to relinquish, but it now seems that while he looked like he was helping Lynch, he was infact there for Morgan.

Morgan's recent update on Instagram showed her sending a message to Rhea Ripley after the win, something that has been liked by Dominik Mysterio. This obviously wouldn't sit well with The Eradicator, or the other members of The Judgment Day. Does this mean Dirty Dom has already made plans for his future in Mami's absence?

The last few weeks, Carlito has sought support from The Judgment Day and was even ringside on WWE RAW for some matches, cornering the faction. Damian Priest in fact appreciated Carlito's assistance on TV. It may seem that the faction was getting too big for him, and in Mami's absence, this could just be Mysterio's way of looking out for himself.

If he didn't want Morgan to win, then why would he like the fact that she was mocking Mami with a post following the win?

Lynch last eliminated Liv Morgan to win the championship but when the two women went head to head in Saudi Arabia, Mysterio was the one who became the difference maker.

Has Dominik Mysterio revealed his cards?

What does this mean for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio?

The Judgment Day have seemingly been hanging on by a thread since WrestleMania, with Rhea Ripley no longer there to fix their issues. Mysterio helping Liv Morgan to become champion could be the single factor that ends his days in The Judgment Day, especially if the rest of the group finds out it was on purpose.

It's unclear if Liv Morgan has become a replacement for Mami but the past few weeks, there has been something brewing between the two stars and it seemed to come to a head last night in Saudi Arabia, which could make this week's episode of WWE RAW an explosive one.

