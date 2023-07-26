Dominik Mysterio's current rival praises him for his growth in WWE

NXT Superstar Wes Lee had some positive things to say about Dominik Mysterio regarding his growth as a talent in WWE.

Last week on the white and gold brand, The Judgment Day member dethroned The Kardiak Kid to become the new North American Champion. The latter held the gold for 269 days, and his reign shockingly ended after Rhea Ripley hit him in the face with her title. Dirty Dom successfully defended the belt on RAW this week against Sami Zayn.

During a recent appearance on Under the Ring with Phil Strum, Wes Lee stated that Dominik Mysterio's growth in WWE has been impressive and that he hasn't lost his momentum yet.

"You know what? I’m man enough to say it. I will agree [that Dominik Mysterio’s growth has been impressive]. For him to be able to grow the way that he did is amazing... He has not faltered, he has continued to push on and just like any other person that starts out as something, they’re gonna make mistakes, they’re gonna slip up and they’re going to have shortcomings in regards to how they’re gonna get to their end goal," said Wes Lee. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Wes Lee on Dominik Mysterio taking his NXT North American Championship

Judgment Day is one of the top factions in WWE right now and is currently the focal point of RAW. Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dom are champions, Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank, and Finn Balor could become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Wes Lee spoke about Dominik Mysterio taking his title, stating that he isn't happy about it, but gave the latter credit for taking it from him.

"Right now, his end goal is that he’s become a champion. It just so happened to be with the help of the entire Judgment Day but, he’s still champion. I have to tip my hat to him because he is carrying the championship right now. Am I happy about it? No. But, I gotta give him his credit, I gotta give him his kudos because he was able to grow to a point that he was able to take my championship from me," said Lee.

On NXT this week, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio would defend his title in a triple-threat match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee at The Great American Bash.

