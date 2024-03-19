Dominik Mysterio's losing streak continues after suffering a defeat to former US Champion on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio had a match against Ricochet. Rhea Ripley told him to destroy the latter after he embarrassed The Judgment Day last week when he eliminated JD McDonagh from the Intercontinental Championship gauntlet match.

Dirty Dom threw a few punches during the bout and started taunting the crowd. That cost him, as Ricochet hit him with a series of punches followed by a handspring back elbow. Dominik escaped to the outside to catch a breather. Later on, Ricochet knocked the former NXT North American Champion off the top rope.

The Judgment Day member hit him with a kick, followed by a facebuster for a two-count. Dominik Mysterio tried to hit the Three Amigos but Ricochet countered the first one and performed a suplex of his own. Ricochet then hit a spin kick and went for the 450 splash, but Dominik escaped.

Dirty Dom tried to hit the 619, but Ricochet avoided it. The latter then hit the Recoil to win the match via pinfall. The last time Dominik won a match was on the January 22 episode of RAW, where he defeated The Miz. He has lost every match since then.

