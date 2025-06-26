Dominik Mysterio's love life could implode on WWE TV, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's current situation. The star once again finds himself in the middle of a romantic angle, this time between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

Finn Balor introduced Perez to The Judgment Day several weeks ago. Since then, the star has proved to be a valuable addition to the group, even though she isn't officially a member of the faction yet. However, she has shown some interest in "Dirty" Dom, who is currently involved with Liv. This has led to some tensions within the group.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long detailed that another romantic angle for Dominik Mysterio may be too much. He mentioned that the storyline would possibly implode with the star cheating on Liv and getting caught. The wrestling veteran felt WWE creative was slowly progressing the angle.

"To me, it'd just be a little bit too much. You don't want to kill it. I think what they're doing now, they're taking their time, they're doing it real slow. And then maybe, right at the end there, they'll have some big explosion where one of the girls walks in on him with another girl or something. I think the way they're doing it now, milking it, taking their time, I think that's the way it should be." [From 4:17 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio is currently out of action with a reported rib injury. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce informed AJ Styles that their Intercontinental Championship match at Night of Champions was off because Dom was injured.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

