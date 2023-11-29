Dominik Mysterio's master plan fails miserably as 4 returns couldn't prevent desired outcome; next WWE opponent revealed

Dominik Mysterio's next challenger for the North American Championship was revealed on WWE NXT this week following a Fatal Four-way match. The match involved Wes Lee, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes. Dominik Mysterio was on commentary during the bout.

After the bell rang, Bronson flattened Lee. Gargano and Grimes went after the big man but were taken out. The three babyfaces teamed up against Reed, and managed to send him out of the ring. Cameron was the next one to be sent out, as he was in the receiving of a double dropkick.

Johnny Gargano and Wes Lee were the only ones left in the ring, and they shook hands before locking up. Reed made his way back and took them out with a 2-for-1 uranage special. Johnny Wrestling hit back-to-back suicide dives, taking out all of his opponents at ringside. He then hit Grimes with a slingshot spear in the ring and went for the cover, but The Kardic Kid broke it up. Lee hit Grimes with a Meteora after jumping off of Gargano's back.

Later on, Bronson Reed planted all three stars at the same time with a Samoan drop. They got him back by slamming him on the mat with a three-man powerbomb. Reed tried to hit the Tsunami, but Ivar showed up and stopped him. The two RAW stars started brawling at ringside, which spiraled backstage. Cameron Grimes hit Gargano with the Cave-in, and Wes Lee immediately nailed Grimes with the Kardiak Kick to win the match.

Dominik Mysterio's plans failed, as he'll have to defend his NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee at Deadline. Four main roster stars, including Ivar, couldn't prevent Lee from losing.

