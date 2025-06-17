The date, location, and opponent for Dominik Mysterio's next Intercontinental Championship defense were announced on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He will put the title on the line against wrestling veteran AJ Styles.

The last time Dirty Dom defended the belt was against AAA Superstar Octagón Jr. at Money in the Bank. He was at ringside for The Phenomenal One's match against JD McDonagh on the red brand this week, and tried to interfere as usual. AJ Styles won the match via pinfall after performing the Styles Clash.

Dominik Mysterio tried to blast the former WWE Champion in the face with his title, but the latter ducked and hit the heel with a Pele Kick. Finn Balor came out and pulled his Judgment Day stablemate out of the ring to prevent him from getting hit with a Phenomenal Forearm. Mysterio left his IC Title inside the ring, and AJ Styles took it and raised it in the air.

Before the Judgment Day could attack him, Styles left the ring and took the title with him. After he gave it to Nick Aldis backstage, the WWE official announced that it would be AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

