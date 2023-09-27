Dominik Mysterio's plans for No Mercy finally confirmed following Mustafa Ali's sudden WWE release

Dominik Mysterio's plans for NXT No Mercy were finally confirmed after Mustafa Ali, who was supposed to face him, was released from WWE.

Dominik Mysterio was set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy. However, the match was seemingly canceled after the latter was released from WWE during the recent cuts.

While it looked like their match would get canceled, Shawn Michaels had other plans as he scheduled a triple threat match between Axiom, Dragon Lee, and Tyler Bate. Trick Williams managed to get himself into this match after speaking to the Hall of Famer on NXT.

The match was now a Fatal Four-Way match, and it was incredible as all the participants brought their all. It was close, but Trick Williams won by pinning Axiom in the match.

This was Williams' second win of the night as he beat Joe Gacey earlier in the show. Now, Trick Williams will head to No Mercy to face Dominik for the NXT North American Championship.

