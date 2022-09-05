Dominik Mysterio’s recently heel turn was a throwback to well-known WWE feud

Dominik Mysterio's recent heel turn held relevance to one of the classic storylines in WWE history.

At the Clash at the Castle premium live event, Rey Mysterio & Edge faced Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Following Rey and The Rated-R Superstar's victory, Dominik attacked the two men, which took the WWE Universe by surprise.

The 25-year-old's heel turn was a similar move to the late Eddie Guerrero in 2005. After being tag team partners for a long time and winning the tag team championship in February 2005, the two men faced each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 21. Following this, Guerrero dropped hints of turning heel.

Eventually, Guerrerro and Rey lost their tag team championship to MNM (Joey Mercury, Johnny Nitro) in April 2005 and Eddie finally turned heel and fired back at Mysterio, thus ending their partnership.

Guerrero's heel turn came with more cons for Rey than ending the partnership, as on the next episode of SmackDown, the former revealed that Rey's son Dominik was his son in reality and that Rey had kept him outside Eddie's door.

The two men once again faced each other in a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005, which was eventually won by Rey.

Rey Mysterio broke the silence after getting betrayed by his son Dominik Mysterio

The Master of 619 finally broke his silence after getting betrayed by his son, Dominik Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle.

Following Dominik's unexpected attack on The Rated-R Superstar and Rey, he left ringside as the WWE Universe booed him in shock. The Judgment Day members were seen laughing as the incident took place.

Taking to social media, Rey sent a message to his son as he expressed his disappointment at the latter's heel turn. Rey wrote:

"IN COMPLETE DENIAL!! WTF Son."

Check out Rey Mysterio's post below:

It would be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio will join hands with the heel stable, on Judgment Day in the near future or not.

