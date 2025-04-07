Dominik Mysterio's wife sends him a personal message

Dominik Mysterio and his wife Marie Juliette mostly keep their relationship private. On social media, Juliette wished her husband on his 28th birthday and shared a couple of photos of them together.

Mysterio usually doesn't post much about his private life and mostly focuses on his work. The 28-year-old superstar is often seen reposting images and stories related to his on-screen character, Liv Morgan, or The Judgment Day.

On Instagram, Juliette posted a story in honor of her husband's birthday and also shared a throwback image of them at the age of 14.

"HAPPY 28TH BIRTHDAY, MY LOVE. FEELS LIKE YESTERDAY WE WERE 14. TIMES FLIES," wrote Juliette.

Check out a screenshot of Juliette's Instagram story:

Dominik Mysterio revealed his wife's reaction to his storyline with Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio has revealed his wife's reaction to his storyline with Liv Morgan, claiming that she is "super cool" with his on-screen storylines.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Dirty Dom opened up about the conversations he has with his wife before and after a match. He said:

"She’s cool with it surprisingly, yeah, she’s honestly been super cool. She’s my ride-or-die. We’ve been together since we were 14. So as long as I let her know hey, this is what’s going to go down. She’s like alright, cool. She honestly never gives me a hard time. I’ve said it before, but when Rhea licked me that one time, and even after the kiss with Liv, her first text to me, because I always text her after a match or anything ‘Hey honey, just finished. All good, all safe.’ Just so she knows. Usually, she’ll always text me back. ‘Oh, okay, good, see you soon. Love you.'"

Mysterio is currently involved in the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture and could challenge for the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41.

