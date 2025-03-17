Dominik Mysterio says he won't add new members to The Judgment Day, but on one condition

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has seemingly given an ultimatum to a fellow wrestler. Dominik told JD McDonagh to come back if he doesn't want him to add more members to The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, JD McDonagh suffered an injury during a match on RAW and immediately went on a hiatus. The Judgment Day member will be out of action for a while to heal.

JD recently told fellow WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio to avoid adding new members to The Judgment Day, and Dirty Dom responded to him as well. Dominik told JD to come back if he didn't want him to do the unthinkable. Check out the conversation below:

The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh talks about the injury he suffered on RAW

The WWE Superstar recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast. McDonagh opened up about the night he suffered an injury. Here's what he had to say:

"I thought it was maybe cracked ribs. I could feel my ribs on this side were like rice krispies under my skin, they’re definitely messed up. I couldn’t get a full lung full of air but I just thought that was because I was winded from hitting the table. Then the adrenaline kicked in and I was okay, I can do this. I can get back in there and do my part in the match. I didn’t want to leave the guys, especially because it was one of the first few weeks that we were on Netflix. Everyone’s excited about it, huge audience watching you for the Tag Team Titles, War Raiders’ first defense, yeah, I didn’t want to (quit). If I can stand up and keep participating, then I’m gonna.” (H/T CVV)

The last thing McDonagh wants is to see new people enter The Judgment Day while he's out with an injury. Only time will tell if he manages to come back before Dominik starts searching for new members.

