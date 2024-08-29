Dominik Mysterio says Liv Morgan treats him better than Rhea Ripley; cites the biggest difference

Dominik Mysterio became a bigger heel than before at The Biggest Party of the Summer when he broke Rhea Ripley's heart for Liv Morgan. The second-generation star recently addressed the move and stated there's a big reason why he turned on Mami.

Before he joined The Judgment Day, Mami dragged Dom out every week for a beating on national television. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship was clearly built on abuse rather than mutual love and respect for each other.

However, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion says that's not what happened between him and Liv Morgan. In an interview with the New York Post, the two-time North American Champion cited the biggest difference between the two stars.

“I think with Rhea it was almost like I had to get permission as far as doing this, I had to get her permission to do that. If I wanted Mami to hold me, I had to ask for permission. As you see, I don’t have to do that with Liv. We’re very free with each other, comfortable. We know the history there and we kind of clicked right away. Our connection kind of just happened and we’ll see where it goes. We’re brand new so we are kind of just testing the waters but it’s been great," Mysterio said. [H/T: New York Post]

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will team up for the third time at WWE Bash in Berlin

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan shifted her attention towards Dominik Mysterio when the second-generation star accidentally helped her to win the Women's World Championship at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia against Becky Lynch.

The rising star became a part of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour as the champion wanted to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, including Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

After weeks of teases, Mysterio and Morgan teamed up for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. After winning the match, Mami returned to WWE and confronted the two.

Earlier this month, the two teamed up during a dark match on Friday Night SmackDown and lost to Braun Strowman and Kairi Sane. Their third match is scheduled for Bash in Berlin against The Terror Twins Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

