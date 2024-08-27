Dominik Mysterio says he didn't want to break Rhea Ripley's heart over a stupid name

Dominik Mysterio shattered Rhea Ripley's heart into a million pieces when he aligned with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024. However, Dirty Dom stated there was another instance where he could have done it when he heard the name of The Terror Twins.

The Terror Twins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, often used the nickname on social media as the two shared a sibling-like bond coming up together in the industry. However, it became the proper name for the duo when they got booted out of The Judgment Day at The Biggest Party of The Summer in Ohio.

In an interview on Cheap Heat, Dominik Mysterio stated he wasn't a fan of The Terror Twins and didn't want to break Mami's heart over a stupid name. The second-generation star expressed that he was blinded by love and didn't want to address the name.

"When you're blinded by love, like you said, I don't want to hurt Mami's feelings. She had her little thing with her friend. So, I was like, 'You don't want to ruin it. It makes them feel special and I didn't want to take it away from them. I don't really care. It's stupid what it is," Mysterio said. (From 01:00 to 01:18)

Dominik Mysterio could end up in front of Rhea Ripley at WWE Bash in Berlin

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio stumbled upon a new love interest in Rhea Ripley's absence from the Stamford-based company. Liv Morgan followed the second-generation star for weeks before he finally succumbed to her advances. However, the moment was interrupted by a returning Mami on WWE RAW.

After weeks of chase, Rhea Ripley got a shot at the title. However, Dominik Mysterio changed sides and aligned with Liv Morgan during the clash for the gold. Later, Damian Priest and Mami were replaced with Carlito and the Women's World Champion in The Judgment Day.

The Terror Twins are set to face The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match. There's a high chance Mami will be in the ring with Dirty Dom and could make him pay for his heinous crimes.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Cheap Heat and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

