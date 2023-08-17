Dominik Mysterio seemingly breaks character to send 4-word message after major announcement

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio seemingly broke character to send a four-word message following a major announcement.

Since Dominik joined The Judgment Day, he has become one of the top, if not the top, heels heel in the promotion. Fans have started hating him to the point that he can't even speak during his promos. However, hate him or love him, there is no denying that he has helped NXT shatter a lot of viewership records since he has been showing up on its episodes alongside Rhea Ripley.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio did something strange and out of character for a heel. He took to his Instagram to share a photo with a caption that isn't quite like something a top WWE heel would post. He wrote lyrics from a song that is about making dreams come true.

"In my own world… #DirtyDom," Dominik wrote on Instagram.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are set for a mixed tag team match on upcoming WWE show

Dominik and Rhea Ripley have been featured on WWE's developmental brand quite often over the past few weeks. He has successfully defended his North American Championship in a couple of matches already. On last week's NXT episode, he defended his title against Dragon Lee, with some help from Ripley, of course.

However, after the bout, Lyra Valkyria attacked The Eradicator because she had told her to stay backstage during the match. It made Mami angry and, on the latest episode, she and Dominik challenged Lee and Valkyria to a mixed tag team match on the upcoming NXT Heatwave show on August 22.

Fans are loving The Judgment Day members on the white-and-gold brand. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo in NXT.

Do you like Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley on NXT?