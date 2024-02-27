Dominik Mysterio seemingly set to challenge record-breaking Champion in his next feud

Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship twice in 2023, but he has yet to win a title on the main roster. He is looking to change that as he bravely stepped up to one of the most dominant champions in WWE today.

WWE is filled with dominant Champions across the board - whether it's Roman Reigns, Gunther, or Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. This week on RAW, Imperium came out and was confronted by The Judgment Day in what was a tease of a dream match.

In an unexpected move, it was "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio who stepped up and seemingly offered to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

It's interesting because The Ring General is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and has cleared The Honky Tonk Man's record by quite a few months.

Gunther also had a brief standoff backstage with Sami Zayn as he was making his way out, and there is now speculation that the two will clash at WrestleMania 40.

Backstage after the segment, Rhea Ripley confronted Dominik Mysterio and asked him if he was sure if he wanted to step up to Gunther, and Dominik reassured her that he was ready.

Following this, he had a brief interaction with one of RAW's newest arrivals - Andrade.

It remains to be seen what the company has in store for Dominik and who his next feud will be.

What are your thoughts on Dominik challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship?