Dominik Mysterio seen in pain during WWE off-air match before RAW with fans worried about old injury returning

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 25, 2025 08:56 GMT
The star may not be in the best condition at the moment
The star may not be in his best condition at the moment (Image credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has become a staple of WWE and, as such, has done a great job in being one of the most consistently over stars in the company. While he works as a heel, he is also loved by the fans for becoming such a character in the company. However, there have been some worries about him recently after he was spotted in pain during a recent live show before RAW.

Fans are now worried that an old injury may have recurred.

The star was teaming with the rest of the Judgment Day, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh worked with him in the main event of the Liverpool live show. They faced the team of LA Knight, Penta, and CM Punk. During the match, there was a spot where Judgment Day members were hit with a Triple Suplex. During this, Mysterio seemed to land badly and was left hurt. He was seen to be in pain, clutching his ribs, and stayed bowed down, hiding his face outside the ring for longer than usual.

Raquel Rodriguez was seen checking in on him quickly as well. However, he continued with the match and caught CM Punk.

The moment was spotted by fans who are worried that his rib injury, for which he missed a few weeks, may not have fully healed. There was talk of it recurring and how he has been very consistent since starting in WWE.

There was talk of it being a work, but due to the lack of cameras, fans felt that it was not the case.

Dominik Mysterio's history with injuries has not been the best, but he has not really taken much time away.

Dominik Mysterio may be heading towards a storyline where the Judgment Day splits up

Dominik Mysterio has been a part of the Judgment Day for a long time. Of the second wave of stars to join, he and Finn Balor are still part of the group, while the first group, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Edge, are not there anymore.

The star has been dealing with issues, and in the storyline, it appears that Balor is about to turn on him.

Should the turn happen, Mysterio could take advantage to rest up and heal from any injury issues he may be facing.

