Dominik Mysterio sends four-word message after Liv Morgan accidentally falls on him on WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has broken his silence after the events of tonight's edition of RAW. Tonight, Liv Morgan fell on him at ringside in a moment that quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter.

On RAW, Morgan gave Dirty Dom a key card to her hotel room. Later, The Judgment Day and Carlito took on Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee in a Six-Man Tag Team match. During the final moments of the bout, Liv appeared at ringside and was told by Dom Dom to leave.

Suddenly, Zelina Vega attacked Morgan from behind, and the latter fell on Dominik Mysterio. The visual of Liv sitting on top of a flabbergasted Mysterio is going viral on social media.

Trending

Dominik finally reacted to the events of RAW in his latest tweet:

"#LifeOfDirtyDom," he wrote in the caption.

Expand Tweet

Check out the tweet here.

Dominik Mysterio has been acting weird for the past few weeks. Rhea Ripley isn't around, and Liv Morgan is doing everything she can to woo Dirty Dom in her absence. Mysterio has been liking Morgan's Instagram posts for a while, and his behavior has confused many fans.

Rhea Ripley is bound to return to WWE TV. One wonders what would happen when she finally confronts Liv Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback