Dominik Mysterio sends an indirect message to Roman Reigns, recalls incident between the two

Dominik Mysterio hasn't forgotten about a popular incident between himself and Roman Reigns.

Prior to joining The Judgment Day, Mysterio was teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio. The father and son duo were also involved in a feud with The Tribal Chief.

On an episode of SmackDown, Dominik was brutally powerbombed to the outside of the ring by Reigns. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dom recalled the incident by sending an indirect message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Check out a screengrab of Dominik Mysterio's Instagram story:

Reigns is currently closing in on 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. He is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and successfully defended the title in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

At the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event, however, Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa. The two Bloodline members will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships currently held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Dominik Mysterio believes that his recent win over Xavier Woods has proved he can be a singles superstar

The Judgment Day is undoubtedly one of the strongest factions in all of professional wrestling right now.

However, Dominik Mysterio is well aware of the individual talent within the faction. Speaking in an interview with 100.7 The Bay, Dominik spoke about his recent wins over Xavier Woods, whom he beat twice on the red brand over two consecutive weeks.

Dom claimed that his win over Woods proved he is capable of hanging in the ring as a singles superstar. He said:

"You know, it's really important for people to see that not only is The Judgment Day, like you said, strong as a unit, but, you know, we're also strong individually. And just proving that I can beat Xavier Woods, one of the longest reigning Tag Team Champions, not once but twice is proving that I can hang in there as a singles competitor."

Would you like to see Dominik cross paths with Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match? Sound off in the comments.

