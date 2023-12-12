Dominik Mysterio sends Judgment Day a warning on WWE RAW; star furious 

Dominik Mysterio sent a warning to the rest of The Judgment Day during WWE RAW and it has infuriated one of the members of the faction after hearing it.

Damian Priest was less than happy after hearing what Mysterio had to say during the show.

On WWE RAW tonight, the Judgment Day, led by Damian Priest, came out to interrupt R-Truth. They talked to him, and while they were saying they found him funny, Priest said he didn't and hit him with a clothesline. They then beat the aspiring Judgment Day member up, before he was rescued by the Creed Brothers.

The Creed Brothers were able to destroy all four members of Judgment Day by themselves and sent them retreating, much to the fury of Damian Priest.

However, it was the comment from Dominik Mysterio that appeared to garner his wrath even further.

The former NXT North American Champion kept turning to the rest of the faction and saying, "I warned you about them." Dom had told the faction to be careful about the two new main roster stars. He had said the same last week after their match.

He's familiar with them, having appeared in NXT several times over the past few months, and also lost to them last week on December 4 after teaming with JD McDonagh.

Priest was unhappy and even told Dominik Mysterio to shut up. There appears to be more tension in the group at this time.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing tensions between the Judgment Day members? Do you think the group will split up soon? Sound off!

